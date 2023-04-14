Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Apple plans to let iPhone users in China customize their transit cards with illustrated designs in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, according to details found in backend Apple Wallet code by Aaronp613.

° From iMore: Apple’s new savings account looks like it’s coming soon, as a Twitter user finds it in the backend of iOS.

° From Macworld: As spotted by @aaronp613 on Twitter, some “backend” code suggests Apple is preparing to launch the Savings account for Apple Card that was announced last October.

° From Deadline: Matthew McConaughey teased his upcoming Apple comedy series with Woody Harrelson in an interview with Kelly Ripa on her SiriusXM podcast.

° From an @analyst941 tweet: Many more notifications will be used with Dynamic Island, as well as a new Siri UI is being tested with it. Apple may or may not go with the Dynamic Island version of Siri.

