Apple TV+’s “Pachinko,” “Severance,” and “Bad Sisters” series have been nominated for Peabody Awards. The Peabodys “honor 2022’s most compelling and empowering stories across broadcasting and streaming media.”

All are nominated in the Entertainment category. All three series have been renewed for a second season; the first seasons are streaming now on Apple TV+.

A total of 69 TV, podcast/radio and web/digital programs in the categories of entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming have been nominated for the Peabodys. Winners will be announced May 9, with a ceremony to take place June 11 at the Beverly Wilshire.

The awards are named after the American businessman and philanthropist George Peabody. You can find the complete list of nominees here.

