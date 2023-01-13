Yext, Inc., the “Answers Company,” has announced integration with Apple Business Connect, a new, free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other Apple apps.

Business Connect includes the Business Connect application programming interface (API) that supports updates to the Apple Maps place card at scale and has several features designed to drive local engagement.

Current Yext Listings customers automatically have access to the integration and can now make updates to the Apple Maps place card by leveraging the new Business Connect API. With this upgrade, organizations can also further optimize their digital presence with Showcases, a feature that allows users to highlight offers or promotions for specific locations in the Apple Maps place card, says Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext.

He adds that Yext syncs critical business information to more than 100 million listings and pushes over a billion updates annually across the industry’s largest network of direct integration partners. The new Business Connect integration represents a significant improvement from what used to be a manual submission process and is the latest example of continued innovation that has propelled Yext to the top of G2’s Local Listings Management category for ten consecutive quarters, Ferrentino says.

Read more about the new integration, sign up for a live educational workshop, and explore Yext’s best-in-class Location Listings solution here.

