Ann Linde, former Minister for Foreign Affairs in Sweden, is joining an advisory board within Apple to contribute to analyses of international issues, according to AppleInsider.

She’s a Swedish politician of the Social Democratic Party who served as Minister for Foreign Affairs in the government of Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Magdalena Andersson from 2019 to 2022. Linde previously served as Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister for Nordic Cooperation.Before that, she was the Minister for European Union Affairs and Trade for the Löfven Cabinet starting on May 25, 2016.

AppleInsider says it’s not clear whether Linde’s new roll at Apple is full time, or will mean relocating to the U.S. Apple has not commented on her appointment, but the news was revealed because of Swedish legal requirements, the article adds.

