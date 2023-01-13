Rio SEO, an all-in-one local marketing platform, has announced integration with the Apple Business Connect API [application programming interface].

This new integration enables Rio SEO to streamline local listings management for its multi-location clients by maintaining and quickly publishing critical business information and updates to the Apple Maps place cards and across Apple apps.

“From our own research, we’ve found 84% of U.S. consumers say they use Apple Maps to search for business information,” said Joel Headley, vice president of Product Management, Rio SEO. Recent research conducted by Rio SEO also shows that one-fifth of local consumers are unlikely to visit a business with incorrect or missing business information. “The new Apple Business Connect API will allow us to more effectively maintain accurate information on Apple Maps and across Apple apps, resulting in a more seamless experience for consumers and increased conversion opportunities for brands.”

In addition to the ability to deliver up-to-date information to the Apple Maps place card, businesses will have access to data and insights on their listings through Business Connect. Existing clients now have the ability to designate Rio SEO as vendor of record with Apple allowing for timely brand-verified updates to be published on the business’ behalf.

To learn more about the Apple Business Connect API or how your brand can get started with Local Listings through Rio SEO, visit rioseo.com/apple.

