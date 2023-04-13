Apple TV+ has made a multi-year content deal with Canal+ in France and will become available to all Canal+ subscriptions in the nation plus other European territories, reports Deadline.

Canal+ is a French premium television channel launched in 1984. It is 100% owned by the Groupe Canal+, which in turn is owned by Vivendi.

Starting next week, new Canal+ subscribers will see the “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Ted Lasso” series included within their subscription.

Deadline says that all Apple TV+ shows will be able to be viewed on myCanal (Canal+’s live and on-demand channel) while, in addition, the multi-year agreement will see Apple TV+ originals such as “Foundation” and “Tehran” broadcast on the Canal+ channel.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related