JumpCloud Inc. has announced several upcoming releases as part of its Open Directory Platform designed to make hybrid work easier, more secure, and less expensive for IT admins and the users they manage. JumpCloud’s new mobile functionality includes the JumpCloud Admin app and adds Android device management to JumpCloud’s platform at no extra cost. The company says this gives IT admins full visibility and control over any type of iOS and Android device within JumpCloud; one platform, all of your devices.

According to Greg Armanini, vice president of product management, JumpCloud, with this release, JumpCloud expands its unified suite of device and identity management capabilities and gives IT admins a more flexible and less costly solution to secure employee access on any trusted device, including:

Android and iOS device management for corporate-owned devices (COD) and bring-your-own devices (BYOD).

Enhanced employee security with multi-factor authentication (MFA) through JumpCloud Protect TM and JumpCloud Password Manager TM for iOS and Android.

and JumpCloud Password Manager for iOS and Android. The JumpCloud Admin app, a new mobile app for IT admins to manage users from anywhere, at any time, and on any device.

Support for Android Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM)

Holistic mobile device management: IT can now manage both iOS and Android devices from a single pane of glass.

Device inventory: IT teams can view and manage all Android devices that are enrolled in their system, including device type, serial number, and operating system version.

Security policies: IT teams can enforce security policies on Android devices, such as requiring passcodes and remote wiping in the event of a lost or stolen device.

Application management: IT teams can manage Android app installations, updates, and removals to ensure that only authorized apps are installed on devices.

Remote actions: IT teams can remotely lock, locate, and wipe Android devices in the event of a security breach or lost device.

Account management: Streamlined account management in the Google Play accounts including enterprise enrollment, provisioning, and lifecycle management.

New Mobile IT Management App

The release also includes the introduction of the JumpCloud Admin app, which offers centralized IT and device management from a single pane of glass.

Holistic heterogeneous support: IT can manage users from anywhere, at any time, and on any device with the JumpCloud Admin app.

Remote user password management: IT can remotely manage locked out users, including adding, deleting, and resetting passwords.

Remote device management: IT can resend activation emails, suspend accounts or change MFA and Security Key settings for devices.

Designed with security in mind: The app uses the same encryption and security protocols as JumpCloud's cloud-based Open Directory Platform, ensuring that all sensitive data is kept secure and that IT admins can manage their devices and users with confidence.

Both iOS and Android support and the JumpCloud Admin app are included for free with all device management plans. Android EMM will be available for all customers in early May, but admins can download the JumpCloud Admin mobile app from Google Play or the Apple Store today.

