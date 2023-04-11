Yesterday, display analyst Ross Young said that Apple had canceled plans for a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion. However, today analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that such a display (which I like to call the “Studio Display Pro”) is still in the work.

From his tweet: It’s slated for mass production in 2024 or early 2025, boasting all the features one would expect from a high-end monitor.

Utilizing mini-LED technology, and the most notable design change is to switch the material of the mini-LED backplane from the PCB found in current Apple products to glass.

The benefits of adopting a glass backplane include a thinner panel thickness, a narrower bezel, an extended product lifespan, etc.

If/when it arrives, unlike the US$1,599 Studio Display, the Studio Display Pro is expected to support ProMotion technology for refresh rates up to 120MHz. The display will probably cost more than the “non-Pro” version, but far less than the $4,999, 6K Pro Display XDR.

