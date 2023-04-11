As noted by 9to5Mac, the Steve Jobs Archive has released a free ebook, “Make Something Wonderful,” memorializing Jobs’s life and career in his own words.

The ebook can be read in Apple Books on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. It can also be read in the browser, or downloadable as an ePub to import into your Kindle, Nook or other e-reader device.

Here’s how “Make Something Wonderful” is described: “Across the pages of this book, Steve shares his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all.

“Featuring an introduction by Laurene Powell Jobs and edited by Leslie Berlin, founding executive director of the Steve Jobs Archive, this beautiful handbook is designed to inspire readers to make their own “wonderful somethings” that move the world forward.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related