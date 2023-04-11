Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other websites.

° From MacRumors: A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device’s rumored design

° From Fox 11 Los Angeles: A family in Orange County, California, turned the tables on a suspected thief thanks to Apple’s AirTags.

° From Bloomberg: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC missed sales estimates for the second consecutive quarter “in a sign of continued weakness in global electronics demand.”

° From the Korean site, The Elec: The OLED displays of the iPhone 15 models will use the same materials as the iPhone 14, but Samsung Display is working on new technologies for the iPhone 16 line-up.

° From CNBC: The FBI says consumers should avoid using public chargers at malls and airports, and stick to their own USB cables and charging plugs.

° From MacVoices Live!: In the new MacVoices Briefing, host Chuck Joiner provides information on several podcast episodes from other shows that will inform your thinking about generative AI tools. Where we are, where we are going, and the ways you should be thinking about them are informed by three very different podcasts and from very different perspectives.

