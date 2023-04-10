If this is true, it’s a bummer: Apple has abandoned its plans to release a 27-inch external monitor (which some dubbed the “Studio Display Pro” with mini-LED backlighting and ProMotion, according to display analyst Ross Young.

In a tweet to paying subscribers, he said the tech giant had abandoned the plans, although the reason is unclear. Ross said it’s undetermined if the monitor — once anticipated for a 2022 release — will ever see the light of day.

Unlike the US$1,599 Studio Display, the Studio Display Pro was expected to support ProMotion technology for refresh rates up to 120MHz. The display was expected to cost more than the “non-Pro” version, but far less than the $4,999, 6K Pro Display XDR.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related