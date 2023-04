Damson Idris (“Snowfall”) is set to star opposite Brad Pitt in his Untitled Formula One racing feature from Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment, reports The Wrap.

Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct and will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment (“World War Z”), Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

In the film, Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today