Apple has signed a 10-year lease for several floors of a commercial building in Bengalurua, India, reports The Hindu Businessline. It’s located in the central business district of Cubbon Road.

According to the registration documents made available by data analytics firm Propstack, the tech giant is occupying three floors and portions of two other floors in the office building, spread over an area of 1,16,888 square feet.

Apple has beefed up several initiatives to expand its presence in India recently. Last month Bloomberg News reported that the company is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India. This shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple, the report said.

The article said Apple is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa, according to the report. Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales, according to Bloomberg.

Also last month, Apple announced a new effort to support improved water, sanitation, and hygiene outcomes in India. In partnership with environmental NGO Frank Water, the company is supporting the development of an innovative, scalable approach that strengthens local water management and decision making, and expands equitable access to water quality data.

What’s more, Apple has become the largest blue-collar job creator in India’s electronics sector. The tech giant has generated 1 Lakh new direct jobs in the last 19 months, says Inc. 42.

And Apple BKC is opening soon in Mumbai. It will be the company’s first retail store in India.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related