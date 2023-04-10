Dominos has announced customers now have a new way to order pizzas while on the go: via Domino’s iOS app on Apple CarPlay.

Customers have two ordering options via Domino’s app on CarPlay: “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order.” Tap to Order lets customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders, while “Call to Order” allows them to place the order of their choice, hands-free, by talking to a customer service representative.

Here’s how it works:

° Download the Domino’s iPhone app.

° Log into your Pizza Profile (or create one if you don’t have one).

° Have a saved Easy Order or recently placed order (in order to use “Tap to Order”)

° Select Domino’s app on Apple CarPlay and ordering is at your fingertips.

To learn more about Domino’s app on CarPlay, as well as other AnyWare ordering platforms, visit anyware.dominos.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related