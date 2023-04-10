Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Chinese tech giant Baidu has sued Apple and a number of app developers, to stop the flood of fake Ernie bot apps from appearing in the App Store.

° From Finbold: As soon as it was discovered that the Bitcoin white paper was integrated into Apple’s macOS operating systems, self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto Dr. Craig Wright accused the tech giant of breaching copyright laws.

° From The Irish Times: Tech giant Apple saw profits at its main Irish subsidiary rise to $69.3 billion (€63.5 billion) last year.

° From 9to5Mac: A proposal to demolish an existing Apple building in Cupertino and replace it with new Apple offices on the same site faces a public hearing next week. The proposed new building will be twice the size and more contemporary in appearance.

° From MacRumors: Following the release of iOS 16.4.1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.3.1, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to that software version. iOS 16.4, iOS 16.4.1, and the iOS 16.5 beta remain signed at the time of writing.

