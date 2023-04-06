Feral Interactive has announced that Sid Meier’s Railroads! is now arriving for iOS and Android devices.

Here’s how the game is described: Sid Meier’s Railroads! offers a first-class ticket to a mobile railway empire, in which players seek to become the greatest tycoon of the age. Spanning almost two hundred years of transport history, and with 40 real-world engines at their disposal, aspiring rail barons will lay tracks, haul goods and deliver passengers, leading an industrial revolution from the palm of their hand.

A new trailer featuring tracks, trains and tycoons on iOS and Android is viewable here.

Sid Meier’s Railroads! is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store for US$12.99.

