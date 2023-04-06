Grammy-nominated musician Jack Harlow has joined Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the cast of Apple TV+’s “The Instigators,” reports Deadline. He previously landed his first film role in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump.”

The cast also includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg. Doug Liman is directing.

About ‘The Instigators’

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Affleck and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Affleck.

