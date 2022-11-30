Ellie Rose has released its new US$39.99 Quartz Holographic Wireless Charger. And the best part, it’s on Amazon.

To use, you place your Qi compatible device (Apple or Samsung) on the charging pad for charging. The wireless charger works with many cases on the devices. It offers 10W output for fast charging. And it’s compatible with USB-A wall adapters or power sources.

The Quartz Holographic Wireless Charger is available atwww.shopellierose.com or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/ellierose/ or https://amzn.to/3SkvRcI.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related