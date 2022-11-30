The ongoing deterioration of consumer demand caused smartphone shipments in Southeast Asia to fall 4% year on year in quarter three of 2022 to 23.5 million units, the lowest level in the region since the first quarter of 2020, according to Canalys.

However, the research group says Apple is doing well in the high-end smartphone niche. Samsung widened its lead in the third quarter of 2022, shipping 5.9 million units for a 25% share. OPPO remained second with 4.5 million units, accounting for 19% of the market. Vivo came third with 3.5 million shipments. Xiaomi fell to fourth place with 3.1 million units, while realme finished fifth with 2.1 million shipments.

Apple’s iPhone 14 launch in Singapore and Thailand, with solid demand for its Pro series, reiterates that the high-end segment remains unimpeded by inflation, according to Canalys.

