Muijo has introduced the the Envoy Laptop Sleeve, a “cruelty-free” vegan leather sleeve for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Lightweight, durable, and fully waterproof, its features include amagnetic opening that provides both quick access and added security, a magnetic side-pocket that expands to hold larger items and contracts when empty, a side opening for easy in-sleeve charging, and an elastic phone pocket and easy access notebook/passport pocket.

Mujjo’s new Envoy Laptop Sleeve is available now from mujjo.com and the company’s Amazon Store. Prices start at US$95.

