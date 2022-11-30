Kensington has launched what it says is its most advanced trackball ever: the US$119.99 SlimBlade Pro Trackball.

Designed with creative professionals, office workers, and prosumers in mind, the plug and play SlimBlade Pro Trackball is Mac PC and Maccompatible. It offers users the ability to choose between Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connection options. The SlimBlade Pro Trackball is equipped with a rechargeable battery that purportedly provides up to four months of uninterrupted usage.

According to the folks at Kensington, the key features and benefits of the Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball include:

Precision Movement with Twist Scrolling – The large 55mm trackball lets users scroll up and down web pages and documents with quick precision via a simple twist.

Ambidextrous Design with Sleek, Low-Profile Footprint – The low-profile shape allows all-day comfort for both right-handed and left-handed users. Compared to a traditional mouse, the SlimBlade Pro requires less desktop space to operate, and requires less hand and wrist movement, making it more comfortable during extended use.

Superior Optical Tracking Technology – Dual sensors accurately track the large 55mm ball, providing highly-accurate and responsive cursor tracking and scrolling, and giving users more precise cursor control.

Flexible Control Customization – Free downloadable KensingtonWorks™ software enables users to customize SlimBlade Pro by assigning a wide variety of program functions to each of four individual buttons and four combo buttons.

128-bit AES Encryption – Government-grade 128-bit AES encryption provides enhanced security to deter hackers from monitoring the wireless connection and capturing sensitive.

