Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From MacRumors: Anker’s popular Eufy-branded security cameras appear to be sending some data to the cloud, even when cloud storage is disabled and local only storage settings are turned on.

° From analyst Ming-Chi Kuo: The total iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 will be 15–20 million units less than expected due to Zhengzhou iPhone plant labor protests.

° From the CMA: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its final report and found that consumers have benefited from digitization and competition between music streaming services.

° From the Washington Post: In the first quarter of 2022, Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter, spending $48 million on ads on the social network.

° From 1010Wins Radio in New York: A man carrying 300 iPhones was punched in the face and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning, police said.

° From AppleInsider: A new Weekly Workout Streak award is coming to Apple Fitness+, encouraging users to take at least one workout every week.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Pay is likely launching in South Korea this week.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the conversation with Rosemary Orchard, the author of “Take Control of Shortcuts, Second Edition,” continues with some examples of how Shortcuts has improved Reminders in macOS Ventura, and how to find what Shortcuts are available for what apps. (Part 2)

