Another day, another lawsuit. Two victims injured when a car drove into an Apple store filed lawsuits Tuesday morning claiming various development companies failed to protect people by not installing barriers near the store, reports CNN.

One person died and at least 19 others were injured after an SUV drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on November 21, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

“For just a few dollars, a couple of barriers could’ve easily prevented this entire tragedy,” Doug Sheff, a lawyer for the two victims, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The two lawsuits were filed by victims who sustained injuries in the incident and their families. One of the victims, who was working at Apple, suffered a traumatic brain injury, the complaint says. The other victim sustained rib fractures and other injuries which will require surgery, according to the other complaint.

The lawsuits accuse several property development entities of negligence, claiming they “failed to reasonably protect occupants” by not installing barricades near the store.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store, smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. According to WCVB, Rein told officials that “his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated,” according to a police report.

“Mr. Rein stated that he used his left foot to try to brake but was unable to stop the vehicle and the vehicle crashed through the front of the Apple store,” the report said.

Rein was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle during his arraignment in Hingham District Court and held on $100,000 bail.

