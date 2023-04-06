King 5 News says that burglars broke into Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington, after the mall closed and stole $500,000 worth of iPhones.

To avoid setting off the store’s security system, the burglars broke into a neighboring business, Seattle Coffee Gear, and cut a hole in the bathroom wall to get into the Apple retail store.

“I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the Apple Store, how it wraps around I mean,” Marks told King 5 News. ”So, someone really had to think it out and have access to the mall layout.”

Seattle Coffee Gear sells “everything you need to make coffee you love”: espresso machines, coffee makers, superautomatics, etc. Alderwood Mall is a regional shopping mall in Lynnwood, Washington. It’s anchored by JCPenney, Macy’s and Nordstrom and comprises both a traditional enclosed mall and two open-air areas known as The Village and The Terrace.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related