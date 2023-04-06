Apple is expected to debut a 15-inch MacBook Air this year and will doubtless update the MacBook Pro later in 2022. The company’s timing could be perfect.

But first the bad news: new data from TrendForce reveals that global laptop shipments reached 33.9 million units in the first quarter of 2023—a 13% quarter-over-quarter and 39% year-over-year decline. The research group says this drop is primarily attributed to the continued impact of economic headwinds on consumer market confidence, which has hindered notebook channels as they de-stock.

The (mostly) good news: TrendForce predicts second quarter laptop shipments to 37.63 million units, an 11% quarter-over-quarter increase but a 17.7% year-over-year decline. However, Apple’s Mac usually bucks the overall personal computer (PC) sales trend, so the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) predicts Mac sales — both laptop and desktop — will increase at least incrementally for this fiscal year.

