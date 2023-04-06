Another day, another (potential) lawsuit. ABC News reports that a homeowner in Texas has threatened to sue Apple after he says a glitch in the “Find My” app made folks think he’s stolen their iPhones and other products.

On Instagram, Scott Schuster said people kept showing up to his Richmond, Texas, home, alleging that the app is pinging his home as the location of their devices. “I have multiple videos of people very upset and accusing me of stealing their expensive devices,” he wrote.

Schuster told Houston ABC station KTRK that people have shown up to his home, which he’s lived in since 2018, every few months for the last few years. In his Instagram post, he tagged Apple and said the company should “expect to receive a lawsuit” from him.

