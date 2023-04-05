The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) — of which Apple is a member — has announced that major players in the automotive and global smart device industries came together to advance CCC Digital Key.

The goal is to “deliver a secure, effortless, and universal way for vehicle access.” The event, CCC End-to-End Interoperability PlugFest #3, was hosted by Google, in San Jose, California, on March 27-31.

CCC Digital Key is a standardized ecosystem that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share Digital Keys for vehicles in a seamless, secure and privacy-preserving way. Major vehicle manufacturers and global device providers including Apple, BMW, Continental Automotive, Google, OPPO, Rivian Automotive, and Samsung, were on hand at PlugFest #3 to test their CCC Digital Key implementations.

Alysia Johnson, president of the Car Connectivity Consortium, says CCC End-to-End Interoperability PlugFest allows attendees to test their CCC Digital Key implementations against other member companies’ implementations to help discover and investigate any possible problems to ensure companies are improving or correcting technical specifications, test suites and test tools, before bringing this technology to the larger consumer market.

Apple makes Apple CarKey, which allows you to add your car key to the Apple Wallet on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

