Apple has announced its manufacturing partners now support over 13 gigawatts of renewable electricity around the world, a nearly 30% increase in the last year.

The tech giant says that, in total, more than 250 suppliers operating across 28 countries are committed to using renewable energy for all Apple production by 2030. This represents more than 85% of the company’s direct manufacturing spend and more than 20 gigawatts in commitments.

Already carbon neutral for its global corporate emissions, Apple uses innovative tools to support progress toward its ambitious 2030 goal to be carbon neutral for every product, according to Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. This includes $4.7 billion in Green Bonds, which are helping finance the expansion of clean energy solutions and emissions reductions around the world. Apple today shared details of its Green Bond spend for 2022, which includes investments in large-scale solar, low-carbon design, energy efficiency, and carbon removal.

More than 40 manufacturing partners joined Apple’s Supplier Clean Energy Program in the last year. Apple has called on its suppliers to decarbonize all Apple-related operations, including sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity. To help them meet their commitments and go even further, Apple works closely with suppliers to identify and implement solutions for clean energy and carbon reductions — offering a suite of free learning resources and live trainings through its Clean Energy Academy.

