Interest among Americans across all age groups in using alternative payment methods — such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay or Venmo — has increased between 2022 and 2023, according to report from ACI Worldwide, which specializes in real-time payment solutions.

The study indicates a year-over-year increase in younger consumers planning to pay their taxes with a credit card, while Gen X and Baby Boomers are shifting to debit card payments. The new data also suggests that 5% of Gen Z and Millennials expect to use buy now, pay later services to make their income tax payments in installments.

