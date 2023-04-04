Apple has picked up five nominations for the 27th Annual Webby Awards. Winners for The 27th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, and will be celebrated at an award show on Monday, May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street.

The Webby Awards are awards for excellence on the Internet presented annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a judging body composed of over three thousand industry experts and technology innovators. You can find a complete list of nominees here, but here are Apple’s nominations:

° Best User Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software): Apple Podcasts;

° Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software): Apple TV app;

° Best Individual Performance, Performances & Craft (Video): AirPods – Silhouettes x Harry Styles – TBWAMedia Arts Lab (this is for the ad released last year);

° Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR): FIFA 23 x TED LASSO;

° Best Copywriting, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR): The Problem with Jon Stewart: “How to Watch.”

