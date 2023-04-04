Piper Sandler Companies, an investment bank, has completed its 45th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey in partnership with DECA (organization for students in high schools and colleges around the globe).

The report found that 87% of teens own an iPhone, while 88% expect an iPhone to be their next phone. And 35% of teens own an Apple Watch. What’s more, Apple Pay ranked No. 1 for payment apps used within the last month at 39%.

However, the survey has some potentially bad news for Apple’s rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset. While 29% percent of teens polled owned a VR device — versus 87% who own iPhones — only 4% of headset owners used it daily, the investment firm found, and 14% used them weekly.

The “Taking Stock With Teens” survey highlights discretionary spending trends and brand preferences from 5,690 teens across 47 U.S. states with an average age of 16.2 years. This year’s spring 2023 survey was conducted from February 13 to March 21.

