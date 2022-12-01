Today at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, Apple Original Films hosted the world premiere of the highly anticipated drama, “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith.

“Emancipation” is set to debut in theaters on Friday, December 2 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022. Those celebrating “Emancipation” at the star-studded red carpet event included Will Smith, Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa, as well as producers Jon Mone and Joey McFarland, executive producers Chris Brigham, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts and Scott Greenberg, writer William N. Collage and more.

Here’s how the movie is described: “Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” is directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Equalizer”) under Fuqua Films, from a script by William N. Collage. The film is produced by Will Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, Joey McFarland through McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black through Escape Artists. Chris Brigham, James Lassiter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glen Basner and Scott Greenberg serve as executive producers.

