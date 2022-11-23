Apple TV+ has released the first three episodes of its new action thriller series Echo 3, starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman. This seems to be a Thanksgiving present from the tech giant as new shows, new movies, and new episodes don’t normally pop up on the streaming service until Fridays.

About ‘Echo 3’

Here’s how the series is described: Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, “Echo 3” follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

“Echo 3” also stars Martina Gusmán as Violeta, a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. “Echo 3” is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

“Echo 3” is produced by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. The series is showrun by Boal, who also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes including the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

