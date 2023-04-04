By Dustin Darnell

The iWalk LinkPod is a very convenient battery pack. It’s small in size, so easily fits in a pocket or bag.

The built-in Lightning cable supports delivering max 12W to an Apple smartphone, charging an iPhone 13 from 20% to 60% just in 30 minutes

The button on the side not only lights up the battery percentage, but also turns on a small light around the plug to help during dark environments. It offers quick charge and is compatible with phones with our without a case. The port cover helps protect the plug when not in use.

The LED display will show the remaining power and the 4800mAh capacity is enough to fully charge your phone once. Overall, this is a very good compact charger.

The iWalk LinkPod is available for $34.99 at Amazon.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

