If you’re into gaming on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV set-top box, you really need a gamepad. It’s easy to connect and use game controllers such as the PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 or Xbox Wireless Controller with such devices, but an even better choice, especially for iPhone gamers, is PowerA’s MOGA XP5-i Plus, which is designed specifically with Apple devices in mind.

The mobile controller, which easily connects via Bluetooth, features mappable gaming buttons, a battery boost (more on this in a moment), and more. It’s also very comfortable to hold and use thanks to its rubber-injected grips.

The MOGA XP5-i Plus boasts a battery boost feature.

Speaking of the battery boost feature, thanks to a integrated 3000mAh power bank, you can charge your iPhone or iPad while gaming with the MOGA XP5-i Plus. This is, as best as I can tell, a unique feature for mobile game controllers.

The MOGA XP5- I Plus allows you to capture game screens.

Another nifty feature of the MOGA XP5-i Plus, which is MFI-certified for Apple products, allows you to quickly share screen grabs or video to show your outstanding triumphs (or, more likely in my case, outstanding failures) while gaming. Just hold the “…” button to record video or tap it twice to instantly take a screenshot.

Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons are located on the back of the controller and can be programmed on-the-fly in seconds.

As mentioned, the PowerA accessory works with the iPad and Apple TV set-top box, but it’s obviously designed with the iPhone in mind. You attach it with an included clip, which is adjustable and compatible with all current models of the smartphone.

The removable clamp that grips the controller on one side and your iPhone on the other. A pair of plastic lugs off two-point angle adjustment so users can adjust both the main clip arm and the phone mount to their personal preferences.

The MOGA XP5-i Plus has a removable clamp for attaching to an iPhone.

Overall, the design of the MOGA XP5-i is good, though it does have a bit of a “plastic-y” feel. Also, I wish that it could also be used with a Mac, so it would work with all my Apple devices. Still, if you’re into iPhone gaming, this is the game pad for you.

It’s available at PowerA.com and Amazon.com for IS$79.99. All PowerA products, including the MOGA XP5-i Plus, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

Review overview Features 10 The Pros Custom made for the iPhone

battery boost feature is unique

allows easy screen captures The Cons Feels a little “plastic-y”

not Mac compatible summary 9.1The MOGA XP5-i is a fine game controller for use with iPads, Apple TV set-top boxes, and, especially, iPhones.

