Plugable’s USB-C HDMI Docking Station is a travel-ready USB-C docking station that’s perfect for taking with you on the go.

In fact, it’s small enough that you could easily mistake it for a hub. However, it has all the functionality of a dock. And it does so without the need without the need for a power cord (thanks to pass-through charging), so it easily wraps up and slides into a backpack or purse.

The USBC-6950PDZ can get its power in one of two ways: directly from the host computer, or from pass-through charging. With pass-through charging, users can connect the power cord to the dock, the dock to the laptop, and simultaneously power the laptop and the peripherals alike. The dock supports up to a 100W power adapter.

The USB-C dock is highlighted by its dual 4K60Hz HDMI ports and its ability to add two extended displays, even to computers that would otherwise only support one, like M1 and M2-equipped Macs. It also sports seven ports, including USB-A, an SD Card Reader, gigabit ethernet, and an extra USB-C port to replace the one it plugs into.

Plugable’s USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station is a fine accessory for hybrid workers and travelers looking to plug-in to productive workstations.

The USB-C HDMI Docking Station is available now on Amazon for US$129. It’s compatible with macOS 11 and later.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

Like this: Like Loading...

Related