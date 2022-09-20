Customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – is stable at 79 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2021-2022.

Apple (unchanged at an ACSI score of 82) still leads the personal computer industry, but competition is heating up. Samsung jumps into second place after improving 3% to 81.

Five companies sit in third at 79, including Amazon, which skyrockets 7% year over year, along with Acer (unchanged), Asus (up 3%), Dell (up 1%), and Lenovo (up 1%). HP falls below the industry average, slumping 3% to 78, while the group of smaller PC makers remains at the bottom despite increasing 4% to 77.

Satisfaction with desktop computers rebounds, up 3% to an ACSI score of 80. This improvement puts desktops in sole possession of first place. Laptops and tablets both score 79, with the former inching up 1% and the latter surging 4%.

Among the other manufacturing/durables industries, televisions debut with a high score of 80, while household appliances tick up 1% to tie with PCs at 79.

The ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2021-2022 is based on interviews with 9,271 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2021 and June 2022 with the exception of televisions (collected April-July 2022). It’s produced by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI LLC) based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

