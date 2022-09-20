Customer satisfaction with personal computers including desktops, laptops, and tablets is stable at 79 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2021-2022. 

Apple (unchanged at an ACSI score of 82) still leads the personal computer industry, but competition is heating up. Samsung jumps into second place after improving 3% to 81. 

Five companies sit in third at 79, including Amazon, which skyrockets 7% year over year, along with Acer (unchanged), Asus (up 3%), Dell (up 1%), and Lenovo (up 1%). HP falls below the industry average, slumping 3% to 78, while the group of smaller PC makers remains at the bottom despite increasing 4% to 77. 

Satisfaction with desktop computers rebounds, up 3% to an ACSI score of 80. This improvement puts desktops in sole possession of first place. Laptops and tablets both score 79, with the former inching up 1% and the latter surging 4%. 

Among the other manufacturing/durables industries, televisions debut with a high score of 80, while household appliances tick up 1% to tie with PCs at 79. 

The ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2021-2022 is based on interviews with 9,271 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2021 and June 2022 with the exception of televisions (collected April-July 2022). It’s produced by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI LLC) based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



