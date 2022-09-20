Not everyone needs a stylus for use with an iPad. And not everyone who needs a stylus needs an Apple Pencil. I’m a big fan of the Pencil, but if you’re looking for a solid, and less pricey alternative, check out Adonit‘s new Neo Pro.

It’s only US$44.99, compared to $99 for the first generation of the Apple product and $129 for the second gen. The Neo Pro the newest addition to the company’s magnetically attachable stylus lineup — and the best so far. It’s the first of the series to include wireless charging when attached to the side of compatible iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models.

This means the Neo Pro is a breeze to use. You just snap and go; the stylus wirelessly charges as you use it.

Another nifty feature is native palm rejection. This allows you to rest your hand naturally on your electronic device’s screen while writing without said writing getting “feedback” from palm contact with the display. That said, I find the Apple Pencil to have slightly better palm rejection

The Neo Pro also provides tilt sensitivity, which provides a smoother and more natural pen-like experience with a variety of lines and shades at any angle.

The Neo Pro has an easy-to-read battery, showing the status from the widget when it connects to Bluetooth. However, you should note that the Apple Pencil only lasts about 12 hours on a full charge, while a fully juiced Neo Pro provides nine hours.

Finally, the Neo Pro sports an on/off button and a spiral tip that you can easily replace when it’s worn down. Adonit includes two replacement nibs in the box.

The Neo Pro is available in space gray (my favorite) and matte silver. compatible with iPad Air (4th/5th Gen), iPad mini 6th Gen, iPad Pro 11″ (1st/2nd/3rd Gen) iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd/4th/5th Gen) and newer.

However, it’s not compatible with older versions of iPad, iPhone, Android, and Microsoft devices. Some of Adonit’s previously styli were

Review overview Palm rejection 7.6 Tilt sensitivity 9.4 The Pros Great price

supports wireless charging

good tilt sensitivity The Cons Apple Pencil has better palm rejection

So-so battery life summary 9I prefer the Apple Pencil. It just feels better in my hand. And writing or drawing with it just feels smoother than using the Neo Pro However, I’m sure others will find the Neo Pro preferable in these regards. Plus, the Adonit stylus will save you some moolah.

