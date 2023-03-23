Lucid Air is a new electric vehicle that’s purportedly capable an industry-leading range of over 500 miles on a single charge. And its latest over-the-air software update introduces integrated wired and wireless Apple CarPlay on every Lucid Air.

After installing the latest update in their Lucid Air, iPhone users can get directions, make phone calls, respond to text messages, enjoy their favorite music, and more — all on the Glass Cockpit display. Lucid Air owners can expect to receive this latest software update during the next week.

The Lucid Air is described “as a true software-defined vehicle, with future-ready hardware to allow it to evolve over time to best meet customer needs long after they take delivery.”

