Paramount+ has seen considerable growth recently. In terms of the global video streaming competition, surpassing Apple TV+ but still trailing HBO Max by 2%, according to new data from JustWatch.

Of course, Netflix is still the top steaming service with 23% market share. According to JustWatch, an international streaming guide, the other top streaming services are Prime Video (20% market share), Disney + (15% market share), HBO Max (9% market share), Paramount + (7% market share), and Apple TV + (5% market share). All other combined streaming services account for the remaining 21%.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related