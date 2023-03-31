Velan Studios and Mattel have rolled out Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, a new mixed reality racing experience now available on the Apple App Store, Sony PlayStation 4 and Sony PlayStation 5.

Here’s how the game is described: Leveraging Velan Studio’s patented RC mixed reality technology, Hot Wheels: Rift Rally offers an all-new kind of Hot Wheels experience that blends the real world with over-the-top digital environments to transform players’ homes into high-speed raceways.

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally puts players behind the wheel of their favorite Hot Wheels vehicles using the Chameleon RC car, which can digitally transform into more than 140 vehicle variations. This includes iconic Hot Wheels such as Twin Mill, Bone Shaker, Mach Speeder, Gotta Go, and more fan-favorites; as well as several Rift Rally original vehicles.

The Hot Wheels: Rift Rally Standard Edition is available now in the U.S. for US$129.99; the Deluxe Edition is available for $149.99 at www.riftrally.com, Amazon and GameStop. Included with purchase is the Chameleon RC car, four Rift Gates for track building, and a charging cable.

The game software is free to download from the App Store for iPhone, iPad and PlayStation Store. The Collector’s Edition includes a special edition Chameleon with black deco and gold accents and a limited edition McLaren Senna Hot Wheels die-cast supercar in a display case.

