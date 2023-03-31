General Motors (GM) will phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its vehicles starting this year and will move to built-in infotainment system co-developed with Google, reports Reuters.

GM owns Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC in the U.S. It will stop offering Apple ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Auto starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, which goes on sale this summer.

CarPlay is Apple’s tech that allows a car radio or head unit to be a display and controller for iPhones (model 5 and later) running iOS 7.1 or later. Apple says that “all major vehicle manufacturers are using CarPlay.” Well, except for GM, it seems.

