In a tweet shared with paid subscribers, display analyst Ross Young Young said that Apple is planning a 13.4-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display.

He didn’t say when it would arrive, but says it will have a slightly smaller screen than the current version, which has a 13.5-inch display. Young adds that the MacBook Pro is unlikely to adopt an OLED display until 2026. Until then, the analyst said suppliers will be focused on OLED displays for tablets, such as the iPad Pro.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me). I think the Apple products with OLED displays we’ll see are, in order of appearance, the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro, then the MacBook Air.

