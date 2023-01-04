In his latest Medium blog, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says BOE’s iPhone display shipments for 2023 are expected to grow rapidly, potentially overtaking Samsung and LG Display to become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone by 2024.

From his blog: BOE has beaten Samsung and secured most 2H23 new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders. If development and production proceed smoothly over the next few months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% (compared to Samsung’s 30%).

BOE is expected to start mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones in 2024, with Samsung and LG Display also being suppliers. If BOE can obtain orders for 20–30% of the 2H24 high-end iPhone LTPO displays and maintain a market share of around 70% for 2H24 low-end iPhone displays, then BOE will likely become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone in 2H24.

The iPhone 15 line-up will almost certainly debut in September or October. Here are some of the things the rumor mill is saying about the upcoming smartphone:

° The iPhone 15 will be made of titanium and feature a new border design. The back edge corner will purportedly be rounded and not square anymore.

° The volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15 models will adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.

° iPhone 15 Pros will sport an increased 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port, and multiple camera improvements;

° The Dynamic Island feature will expand to all iPhone 15 models;

° The long-rumored “periscope lens” will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023.

° Samsung Display is developing a new under-panel camera technology that Apple plans to use to hide Face ID under the display.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related