Adonit has launched the US$49.99 Adonit Star, a stylus “inspired by the elegance of a timeless fountain pen.”

It boasts a metallic body and weighted feel. Features include palm rejection and an ultra-fine one mm tip for high accuracy.

The folks at Adonit say the Adonit Star has a short one-hour charge time for up to 11 hours of continuous use, and can even be used while charging to avoid any disruptions in workflow. With no Bluetooth connection needed, users can simply turn on the stylus and begin writing for a tasks such as e-signing or note-taking.

To use, just connect the Adonit Star to your device simply by turning the stylus on.

The Adonit Star is compatible with iPad Air (3/4/5), iPad mini (5/6), iPad (6/7/8/9/10), iPad Pro 11” (1/2/3/4), iPad Pro 12.9” (3/4/5/6) and newer models with iOS 12.2 and above. Adonit Star is available for purchase at Adonit.net and Amazon.

