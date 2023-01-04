At this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Plugable has announced its first Thunderbolt 4 dock (TBT4-UDZ), a docking station designed to take advantage of the benefits Thunderbolt 4 has to offer. The company is also launching a USB-C 11-in-1 hub, as well as a new Thunderbolt Certified Thunderbolt 4 240W cable and a USB-IF Certified USB4 240W cable.

Thunderbolt 4 Quad Docking Station

Plugable’s 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Quad Dock (TBT4-UDZ) boasts 100W charging and 16 port expansion. Leveraging the power of the Intel Goshen Ridge chipset, it provides a variety of connectivity options for additional displays: two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports. Users can mix and match monitors to expand up to four 4K 60Hz displays on Windows machines and up to two 4K 60Hz displays on Macs powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

The Thunderbolt 4 Quad Dock also has wired 2.5Gbps Ethernet, a combination audio port, an SD and microSD card reader, and seven total USB ports. The TBT4-UDZ is available for pre-order now on Amazon for US$299 and will be released on Jan. 17.

USB-C 11-in-1 Hub

The USBC-11IN1E is the latest in Plugable’s line of USB-C hubs. From a single USB-C port, you can use it to add up to two 4K 60Hz HDMI displays, three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, an SD and microSD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and a USB-C pass-through charging port—11 ports in all.

What’s more, you can use your laptop’s USB-C power adapter to take advantage of up to 100W USB-C pass-through charging. The hub is compatible with macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS. However, due to lack of MST support within macOS, Mac users will only be able to use one extra display.

The USBC-11IN1E is available on Amazon for $79 with a $5 coupon. See all purchase sources for bulk, business, and professional users here.

Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 240W EPR Cables

In addition to the dock and hub, Plugable is also expanding its cable line with a new Thunderbolt Certified Thunderbolt 4 cable and a new USB-IF Certified USB4 cable. The new passive Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 240W EPR cables support 40Gbps transfer speeds, 240W charging, and dual 4K 60Hz displays or a single 8K 30Hz display. The cables are 1 meter (3.3ft) in length.

The TBT4-240W-1M is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $29.25 with a $2 coupon and the USB4-240W-1M is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $25.95 with a $2 coupon. Both cables will be released on Jan. 11

