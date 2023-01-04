Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: Apple has officially marked the third-generation iPad mini as an obsolete product, marking the official end of the road for one of Apple’s most popular iPads.

° From Mint: India is likely to exclude wearables and hearables from having a USB Type-C port for mobiles and electronics that the government is proposing to make mandatory by March 2025, in line with requirements being put in place by the EU.

° From The Information: Apple’s rumored extended reality headset may require AirPods for audio.

° From KSAT: A man who had his car stolen and his work van burglarized overnight tracked his AirPods to find the suspects at a Southwest Side truck stop.

° From MacVoices Live! On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Web Bixby, Eric Bolden, and Jim Rea finish off a discussion of the LastPass hack and the resulting PR nightmare that they created for themselves. (Part 2)

