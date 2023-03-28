Eve Systems has begun rolling out their first out-of-the-box Matter-enabled devices.

Models of the smart plug Eve Energy for North America, Europe and the United Kingdom are available today, while the motion sensor – Eve Motion – and the contact sensor – Eve Door & Window – will arrive in the coming weeks on April 17. Starting on April 17, existing users of the latest HomeKit and Thread enabled models of Eve Energy, Eve Motion and Eve Door & Window, can also upgrade their products to Matter for free, using the Eve app for iPhone and iPad.

“Super- charged by Thread network technology, the devices provide the most reliable smart home experience,” says Eve Systems CEO Jerome Gackel.

More info on how to choose the right Thread Border Router and Matter Controllers for the primary and secondary smart home platforms can be found at www.evehome.com/hub.

“Equipped with Matter technology and UL-certified build quality, Eve Energy offers outstanding ease of use and advanced security,” says Grackle. “The smart plug makes it easy to switch lights and appliances on and off using a voice command or an app, and control them on-the-go or based on presence. In Apple households, the free Eve app for iPhone and iPad enables users to monitor their energy saving efforts, create autonomous schedules and enjoy advanced customization features.”

The motion sensor – Eve Motion – monitors both presence and luminosity in indoor and outdoor areas, while Eve Door & Window reports the open/closed state of a door or window. By enabling motion or contact based rules, Eve Motion and Eve Door & Window are options to automate the smart home’s lighting, heating and more.

Users who have purchased Thread-enabled Eve devices in the past and want to leverage Matter to use them on additional smart home platforms, are eligible for a free firmware upgrade that can be installed via the Eve app for iPhone and iPad. The upgrades for Eve Energy (Australia, Europe, U.K., U.S. & Canada), Eve Motion and Eve Door & Window will be released on April 17.

Pricing & Availability

The Matter-enabled Eve Energy is now available from www.evehome.com and Amazon and soon from Apple at a price of US$39.95. Eve Motion and Eve Door and Window will be available at a price of $49.95 starting April 17.

About Thread

Thread technology is specifically developed for smart home applications to improve connectivity between devices.

About Matter

Jointly developed by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Eve, and many other manufacturers, Matter eliminates incompatibilities in the smart home once and for all.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related