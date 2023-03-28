Twelve South‘s US$79.99 Curve Flex is a portable stand that’s as gorgeous as it is ergonomically useful. It can be used as a desktop wedge or be elevated for a desktop set-up to fit your personal needs.

I use it with my 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch) sitting alongside an Apple Studio Display. (See my review of the laptop here.)

You can flex the stand up to 22-inches for aligning your Mac laptop screen with your external display. That’s important. When using your computer display, you should adjust the monitor height so that the top of the screen is at—or slightly below—eye level.

Your eyes should look slightly downward when viewing the middle of the screen. Also, you should position the monitor at least 20 inches (51 cm) from your eyes—about an arm’s length distance.

You can elevate your laptop up to 22 inches with the Curve Flex.

With the Curve Flex, which is available in matte black or matte white, you can also adjust the angle of your keyboard up to 45 degrees. Yep, you can adjust both the height and the angle of the Mac’s keyboard.

If you use your Mac laptop in various locations, such as at home and at work, this is handy. For example, at work you may use your laptop with an external monitor, but use it without one at home. With the Flex you can align it with your external monitor at work, then elevate it (sans external display) to your preferred height at home.

Ergonomics is very important when using your electronic gadgets. Rather than looking down at the screen of your computer, with the Curve Flex, the display can be elevated to the point that your spine is perpendicular to the floor. This is a comfortable and posture-correct way of looking at the screen.

What’s more, you can easily collapse the Flex and slip it into the included padded, neoprene travel sleeve and take it with you. The Flex only weighs 28 ounces.

If you work on your Mac laptop a lot, Twelve South’s Curve Flex is an accessory you should add to your arsenal of peripherals.

