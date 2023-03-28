From The Washington Post: Apple has illegally fired give labor activists, the Communication Workers of America (CWA) union says.

The article (which you’ll need a subscription to read) says the CWA has filed charges against Apple with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for firing five Kansas City staff for their union-organizing efforts.

In each of the five cases, Apple reportedly used tardiness and improperly filling out attendance forms as the reason for the firings. What’s more, the CWA claims that at the separate Memorial City Store in Houston, staff were interrogated about their support for unions. They were allegedly promised improvements to their working conditions if they didn’t support the union, and one worker was disciplined after saying they did support unionization.

This isn’t the first time Apple has been accused of pushing employees for unionization efforts. In December 2022 US labor board prosecutors determined that Apple violated federal law by interrogating and coercing employees in Atlanta, reported Bloomberg.

The NLRB’s Atlanta regional director concluded that Apple held mandatory anti-union meetings during which management made coercive statements. In October 2022, Apple received a complaint from the NLRB over accusations of union-busting at a New York City store, reported AppleInsider.

